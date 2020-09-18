What Thiago Said After Completing Transfer To Liverpool From Bayern

Liverpool FC has completed a deal for the permanent transfer of Thiago Alcantara from FC Bayern Munich.

The Spain international midfielder has put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds and becomes the club’s second signing of the transfer window, following Kostas Tsimikas in August.

Moments after sealing the move, Thiago told LiverpoolFC.com: “I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can — and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well. I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

“It also (has) this kind of family (feeling) that I need because we (like to) have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well.”

Thiago moves to Anfield fresh from helping Bayern clinch a prestigious treble, as they won the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League in 2019-20, during which he featured 40 times.

The 29-year-old, who also has 39 caps for Spain, spent seven seasons at the Allianz Arena, having transferred to Germany from FC Barcelona, where he began his career.

In total, Thiago has won nine league titles, two Champions Leagues and two FIFA Club World Cups with his respective previous teams.

