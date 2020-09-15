What’s Been Brad Stevens’ Highlight Of NBA Bubble? Deuce Tatum

Jayson Tatum wasn’t the only one excited to see his son, Deuce, as the two reunited in the NBA bubble on Tuesday.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens seemed to be equally as thrilled. Stevens, while speaking to reporters before the Celtics faced the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, noted it was the “highlight” of his time on the Walt Disney World campus.

“I walked down the hallway with Deuce today, which was the highlight of my 70 days here,” Stevens told reporters, per MassLive’s John Karalis.

Tatum himself was just as happy. He shared a pretty awesome embrace with Deuce upon arrival, which you can watch here.

Hopefully it’ll provide both Tatum and Stevens with little extra motivation as Boston faces Miami on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.