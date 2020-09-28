Where Colin Cowherd Placed Patriots On ‘Super Bowl Contender’ Tier List

Are the New England Patriots a top six team right now? Do they project to be a top six team by the end of the 2020 NFL season?

Perhaps, but saying “yes” to either of those questions probably would be a tad aggressive. But don’t tell that to Colin Cowherd.

On Monday, the “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host revealed his “Super Bowl Contender” tier list. And the Patriots, who are 2-1 after Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, made the cut for Tier 2.

Take a look:

That… might be a little generous.

New England certainly looks good, and it definitely seems more capable on offense with Cam Newton at quarterback than most could have hoped for through three games. The Patriots are well-coached, have an excellent secondary, terrific offensive line and an exciting, high-ceiling, low-floor quarterback.

But until they receive something from the tight end position, find a receiver not named Julian Edelman who can get open and get better performances from their linebackers and defensive line, the Patriots should not be considered a top six Super Bowl contender.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images