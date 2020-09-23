Where Cam Newton Ranks Among Top Four QBs In Projected Fantasy Points

So far so good with Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

The quarterback looks like his healthy self through the first two games of the season, and executives believe having time to recover from his foot injury contributed to his accuracy while showing off his deep ball.

With the multidimensional skill set he brings to the position, he’s fun to have on the team you root for. And with all the rushing touchdowns he’s compiling, Newton also is fun to have on your fantasy team.

So far, his performances with the Patriots have earned those with Newton on their squad 61.8 fantasy points, behind only rookie quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, as noted by Pro Football Focus.

Most expected fantasy points (QBs) this season:



1. Joe Burrow – 63.5

2. Cam Newton – 61.8

3. Josh Allen – 60.7

4. Dak Prescott – 54.6



Check out PFF's expected fantasy points

tool here ➡️ https://t.co/T9I0miXE5q pic.twitter.com/sVu2SweTpY — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 23, 2020

Definitely start Newton in Week 3, as New England hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images