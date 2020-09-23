Where Patriots Land On Colin Cowherd’s NFL Power Rankings After Week 2

Colin Cowherd was sour on the Patriots ahead of this NFL season. In fact, “The Herd” host believed New England would be “really bad” in 2020.

We’re only two weeks into the campaign, and Cowherd already is changing his tune on Bill Belichick and Co.

Cowherd on Tuesday ate some crow as it pertains to the Patriots, who topped the Miami Dolphins in their season opener before falling one yard short of beating the Seahawks in Seattle. The FOX Sports 1 personality likes what he sees from this new-look New England team, which sits at No. 10 on the “Herd Hierarchy” after Week 2.

“Shocked to say this, I was wrong — New England. You can win a bunch of games that way,” Cowherd said on FS1. “Cam Newton, more passing yards and touchdowns than (Tom) Brady so far. It works. He’s got running backs that can catch, (Julian) Edelman. N’Keal Harry had seven catches (against Seattle). Third-most (career) passing yards in a game for Cam. Isn’t that bizarre? I like it.

“You know, Belichick’s always got defensive players that work. Their secondary is great. But I got to tell you, this thing works and it’s only going to get better. I mean, as long as Cam gets more comfortable. They had no preseason. Still the best-coached team in the NFL and I don’t think Brady could have led them to within a play of beating (Seattle). Now, I do think there’s a ceiling here. At some point, you’d like to have somebody that can get open down the field. But this works. That’s a top-10 team.”

10. New England

9.

8.

7.

6. Tampa Bay

5.

4.

3.

2. Seattle

1. @ColinCowherd unveils his Herd Hierarchy heading into Week 3: pic.twitter.com/CJiFlnKVeM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 22, 2020

The Patriots will need a solid performance Sunday if they’re going to remain on Cowherd’s top-10 list. New England’s Week 3 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, will be entering Foxboro with heaps of confidence following their primetime victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images