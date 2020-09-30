White Sox Vs. Athletics Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Series Game 2 Online

The Athletics’ season is on the line Wednesday afternoon.

Oakland fell to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series. The two teams will square off Wednesday for Game 2 at Oakland Coliseum.

Lefty Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the White Sox opposite Athletics righty Chris Bassitt.

Here’s how to watch White Sox vs. Athletics Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

