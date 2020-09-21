Why Colin Cowherd Is ‘All In’ On Cam Newton’s ‘Structure’ With Patriots

Colin Cowherd is coming around on the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots.

The FS1 host predicted before the season that New England would be “really bad” in 2020 as Bill Belichick and Co. restructured the roster in wake of Tom Brady’s departure and several opt-outs related to coronavirus concerns.

Newton has looked excellent as the team’s new starting quarterback, though, first guiding the Patriots to a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and then pushing the Seattle Seahawks to the limit in Week 2.

Now, Cowherd can’t help but wonder whether the Newton-Patriots relationship will last beyond the current campaign.

“Cam Newton has real structure, and I’m all in on it,” Cowherd said Monday. “Cam Newton, who’s got all sorts of flair, just joined the best system and the best structure in the NFL. Mechanics, no more sloppy throws. Won’t be tolerated. His mechanics are the best I’ve seen since he was a rookie. Ad-libbing, you’re still allowed to do that. New England allows you to do Superman, have fun at practices, wear the big hats, have some personality. But no more series just mailing it in. No more taking it off. Every single series has a point of view.”

Newton aired it out Sunday against Seattle, completing 30 of 44 passes for 397 yards in New England’s 35-30 loss. He threw for one touchdown and added two more TDs on the ground while totaling 47 rushing yards.

It took a goal-line stand as time expired for the Seahawks to stave off a ferocious comeback by the Patriots, who looked very much like a potential playoff team despite their offseason roster turnover.

“They are basically a vertical dimension away from being a handful,” Cowherd said. “Maybe they get it in the draft, maybe they get it in free agency, maybe they go out and get (Odell Beckham Jr.). But what I’m watching right there looks like Cam has put his arms around the system, the system — Bill Belichick — has put his arms around Cam.

“What a pleasure to watch. That’s football. The player’s getting the most out of the team, and the team’s getting the most out of the player.”

Cowherd on Monday praised Newton’s mechanics and dependability within New England’s system, going so far as to say he likes this version of the veteran quarterback even more than the 2015 MVP winner.

Newton, 31, signed a one-year, prove-it contract with the Patriots over the offseason after being released by the Carolina Panthers. So far, it’s been a fantastic fit.

“If that’s the Cam Newton I get, he’s a Patriot. He’s not a rental player,” Cowherd said. “That’s a real NFL quarterback.”

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images