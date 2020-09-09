Why Colin Cowherd Predicts Patriots Will Be ‘Really Bad’ In 2020 Season

To say Colin Cowherd has low expectations for the Patriots this season would be an understatement.

The FOX Sports 1 host predicted Tuesday that New England will struggle in 2020 despite signing quarterback Cam Newton in wake of Tom Brady’s free agency departure.

The Patriots not only finished the 2019 campaign on a down note. Bill Belichick also did little to address New England’s roster deficiencies.

“The Belichick-Cam thing has worked better — at least from a PR standpoint — than I thought,” Cowherd said. “But this is going to be a really bad football team. I will acknowledge Belichick likes Cam, Cam likes Bill, Kumbaya. Belichick went on to say, ‘Cam’s worked really hard. He’s done everything we’ve asked. So far, so good.’ But this feels really obvious to me.

“Let me just point out a couple little odds and ends. After Halloween, which is late October, the Patriots scored 25 points once (last season) — against the dreadful Bengals. That was with Tom Brady, who had memorized the system. They were 4-5 in their last nine games. They have had eight players opt out, and they lost several key starters to free agency and replaced none of them. Oh yeah, the draft, they’re not great at that and never, never draft somebody that makes an immediate star impact.”

The Patriots definitely have holes on both sides of the ball. If they’re able to make the playoffs this season, let alone win their 12th consecutive AFC East title, it’ll be an impressive accomplishment for Belichick and New England’s coaching staff.

“This is not disputable — no functional tight end, no deep threat, the legendary offensive line coach is gone, Brady’s out, Gronk’s gone. It’s bad,” Cowherd said. “I have them at 5-11.”

It figures to be a strange season for the NFL, which will be forced to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. And that could open the door for a few surprises. Maybe Newton returns to MVP form and the Patriots again overcome the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

But Cowherd also wouldn’t be surprised if Belichick’s approach to the Patriots’ roster this season is by design, with New England using the unprecedented circumstances to restructure ahead of 2021.

“I think Belichick knows there’s three world-class quarterback prospects next year. He knows because of Brady you can’t win in this league at the elite level without superstar quarterback play,” Cowherd reasoned. “And I think Belichick knows that he had a losing record in Cleveland when he didn’t have that. And I think New England is targeting a restructuring year — ‘take the year off, guys,’ won’t replace free agents, drafted projects more than star players.

“I don’t think New England’s a good football team. I think they’re 5-11, 6-10 max.”

Is Cowherd selling the Pats short?

