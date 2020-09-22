Why NFL Analyst Believes Patriots Are Better Off Without Tom Brady

Many football fans and media members alike believed Tom Brady’s departure would prevent the Patriots from being a playoff contender in the 2020 NFL season.

New England, of course, isn’t a shoo-in for the postseason, but it sure looks like it will be in the mix for one of the seven spots in the AFC.

The Patriots are experiencing a rather seamless transition under center. Cam Newton has been terrific for New England through two games, and one has to imagine his great play will maintain as he gains a stronger grasp of the Patriots’ playbook as the season unfolds.

So, is New England better with Newton running the offense as opposed to the greatest player in the history of the franchise? Marcus Spears sure thinks so.

“Yeah, they’re better offensively. If anybody is watching, they understand why,” Spears said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “We talked about the personnel. It didn’t get any better other than Cam Newton. N’Keal Harry is playing better. Julian Edelman, obviously, is still doing his thing. But you look at Cam and the versatility he gives the offense. It’s about what you can do. You look at all of these quarterbacks — (Patrick) Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, even Derek Carr last night — we’re looking at these young guys create things in offenses that are not the normal, standard drop back, stand in the pocket and throw the ball. Yes, your personnel gets better. You buy more time for them to get open.

“We talked about the lack of separation from the New England Patriots last year. You know what happens now? Cam gets a rush, they can’t separate, Cam moves around, somebody finds an open area. He’s playing great, man. This is Cam damn Newton we’re talking about. He has been making people around him better while he’s been in the league for his entire career. Who was a world-beater outside of Steve Smith at wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers? Nobody. He’s doing what he’s been doing. When healthy, he’s a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. That’s the bottom line.”

New England likely will need Newton to play like a top-10 QB if it is going to reach the playoffs this season. The Patriots have a handful of daunting matchups over the next few months, including a trip to Kansas City and home tilts with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

