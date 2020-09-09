Why NFL Analyst Believes Patriots Will Win AFC East In 2020 Season

Many are expecting a changing of the guard in the AFC East this NFL season.

Peter Schrager is not one of those people.

The Buffalo Bills are a popular pick to win the division in 2020, and for good reason. Buffalo, a playoff team in 2019, has one of the league’s better defenses and an offense with plenty of upside, headlined by third-year quarterback Josh Allen and newcomer Stefon Diggs. The Bills nearly claimed the AFC East crown last season before falling to the Patriots in an all-important Week 16 clash.

Schrager still likes New England to come out of the division, however. The NFL Network analyst, quite frankly, has a tough time picking against Bill Belichick, whose led the Patriots to AFC East titles in all but three seasons since 2000.

“The Patriots over the Bills, I’ve not seen in a lot of places. The reason I’m going with New England is just institutional knowledge,” Schrager said Tuesday on “Good Morning Football.” “They’ve won the last 10 divisions. Before we hand this over to the Bills, who are ascending and I do like, I feel like New England has a huge chip on their shoulder. Everyone thinks it was Brady and Gronk and that they were really what made this thing go. Truth of the matter is, I’m not going up against Belichick until he proves to be that he is not the division winner. So I will take the coaching staff and the franchise and the success that it just built into the walls there over the Buffalo Bills.”

For those wondering, the Patriots and Bills will first meet in Buffalo in Week 8 and again in Week 16 when New England hosts Allen and Co. for a “Monday Night Football” showdown.

