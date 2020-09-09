Why NFL Insider Wonders If Patriots Are ‘Trying To Hide Something’ With Cam Newton

There’s been no indication it’s been a rocky start for Cam Newton in his New England tenure.

In fact, all signs have pointed to quite the opposite.

Seemingly every member of the Patriots, including the typically tight-lipped Bill Belichick, has spoke highly of Newton since his arrival in Foxboro. The veteran signal-caller himself also said all the right things since joining the Patriots, even labeling the pairing a “match made in heaven.”

New England fans surely must be thrilled by these reports, but the overwhelming positivity coming out of Foxboro is making NFL insider Dan Graziano wonder if there’s something going on inside the walls at Gillette Stadium.

“…All you’re hearing is positives from what they’re saying publicly and behind the scenes about how Cam Newton has brought energy, about how hard he has worked, about how he and the coaching staff have meshed together. It’s the kind of thing that makes you skeptical,” Graziano said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “When you hear people talk this glowingly about a situation like this that’s so new, you wonder are they trying to hide something?

“Personally, I’m going to be covering this game for “Sunday NFL Countdown” in Foxboro. Once we’re down with our pregame, I really look forward to sitting back in the stands all by myself and watching to see how this game goes because Cam Newton as quarterback of the Patriots is still a bizarre concept for those of us on the outside. But when you talk to people on the inside, it does sound like it’s going extremely well so far.”

Graziano isn’t the only football talking head who isn’t yet sold on Newton’s fit with the Patriots. Boomer Esiason isn’t very high on the match, as he believes New England is going through a “major rebuild.”

Newton will make his Patriots debut Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit Gillette Stadium.

