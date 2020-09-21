Why Nick Wright Believes Patriots Fans Should ‘Feel Great’ After Week 2 Loss

Even Nick Wright appears to be on the Patriots bandwagon.

If there is such thing as a “moral victory” (there isn’t), New England enjoyed one Sunday, coming within one yard of beating the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling game it deserved to lose. It was an awfully impressive performance for the Patriots — excluding the defense — considering the Cam Newton-led offense still is in its infancy.

For those reasons, Wright, a perpetual Patriots hater, believes New England fans should be excited about where there team is at.

“If I’m a Pats fan, I’m feeling great about how this went,” Wright said during Monday’s “First Things First” episode. ” … You gotta feel good. Like, you wanna get the win, but Seattle’s an excellent team, and you played a great game. And Cam looked as sharp as I’ve seen Cam look in years. He was just dropping dimes throughout the game.”

"Sometimes you have to shake the other guy's hand. L.J. Collier made a brilliant play. … If I'm a Pats fan I'm feeling great about how this went. Cam threw for nearly 400 yards. He looked as sharp as I've seen Cam look in years." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/ICNEYGJqH1 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 21, 2020

The Patriots will return to the field Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images