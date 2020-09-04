Why OG Anunoby Showed No Emotion After Game 3 Buzzer Beater Vs. Celtics

OG Anunoby just hit the biggest shot of his NBA career and the biggest shot of the Toronto Raptors’ season.
You’d never know it based on his reaction.
Sure, the Raptors mobbed Anunoby on the court Thursday night after the 23-year-old drilled a buzzer beater to defeat the Boston Celtics 104-103 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Yet Anunoby hardly cracked a smile, instead confidently exiting the hardwood like it was just another victory and not a potential season-saving moment.
“When I took that shot, I expected to make it. I don’t shoot trying to miss,” Anunoby told reporters during a postgame video conference. “Every shot I shoot I try to make it. So I was not surprised. I wasn’t surprised.”
Fair enough.
But Anunoby had to extract at least some joy from the thrilling finish, even if he’s choosing to treat it like business as usual. Right?
“Yeah. I was excited,” the third-year pro explained. “Everyone was excited for me so it was cool. Someone hit me in the nose. I’m mad about that, but it’s cool.”
We’d venture to say a quick blow to the nose was worth it, especially since the Raptors were facing a 3-0 series hole if the shot didn’t fall.
Now, Boston and Toronto will enter Game 4 on Saturday in the Orlando bubble with the Celtics leading the best-of-seven set 2-1.
