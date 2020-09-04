Why OG Anunoby Showed No Emotion After Game 3 Buzzer Beater Vs. Celtics

OG Anunoby just hit the biggest shot of his NBA career and the biggest shot of the Toronto Raptors’ season.

You’d never know it based on his reaction.

Sure, the Raptors mobbed Anunoby on the court Thursday night after the 23-year-old drilled a buzzer beater to defeat the Boston Celtics 104-103 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Yet Anunoby hardly cracked a smile, instead confidently exiting the hardwood like it was just another victory and not a potential season-saving moment.

“When I took that shot, I expected to make it. I don’t shoot trying to miss,” Anunoby told reporters during a postgame video conference. “Every shot I shoot I try to make it. So I was not surprised. I wasn’t surprised.”

Fair enough.