Why Stephen A. Smith Thinks Raptors Won’t Be Able To Beat Celtics

The Raptors avoided getting swept by the Celtics in Game 3 thanks to an OG Anunoby buzzer-beater. But Stephen A. Smith is convinced Toronto is done.

Boston took a 3-1 series lead over the defending NBA champions Monday night in a dominant 111-89 win, something Smith doesn’t think the Raptors can come back from.

In fact, the “First Take” host believes they’ve been done since going down two games.

“I believe they’ve been done since they were down 0-2. Because my position was Toronto was not going to win four of the next five games,” Smith said Tuesday. “That was just my mentality. I didn’t see that happening. I still don’t see that happening. I think Boston is elite defensively. They have athletic dudes who are tall and lanky and can get out, contest and defend.”

Toronto is finished. I just can’t see them winning the next two games pic.twitter.com/rDhS7dDShQ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 8, 2020

Well, he certainly has a point.

The C’s try to eliminate Toronto in Game 6 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images