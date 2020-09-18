WNBA Announces MVP, Rookie Of The Year, Coach Of The Year For 2020 Season

As the WNBA playoffs continue, the league announced its regular season honors for the 2020 season Thursday.

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson was named the league MVP for the first time in her career, just two years after being named the 2018 Rookie of the Year.

Wilson averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and shot a career-best 48 percent from the field this season. The two-time WNBA All-Star received 43 of 47 first-place votes, beating out runner-up Breanna Steward of the Seattle Storm for the honor.

And the MVP was emotional upon learning the news.

As for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year award, Crystal Dangerfield earned the honor.

The Minnesota Lynx guard was the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Connecticut, making her the first rookie in WNBA history to win the award despite not being selected in the first round.

Dangerfield ranked 11th in the league in scoring, leading the Lynx with 16.2 points per game.

But Minnesota had more celebrating to do, as coach Cheryl Reeve was named the WNBA Coach of the Year for the third time in her career.

In her 11th season as a head coach in the league, Reeve led the Kynx to a 14-8 record, beating out Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Kaimbeer, who received 17 votes to Reeve’s 25.

