WNBA Finals: Full Schedule For Championship Series Between Aces, Storm

The stage is set in the WNBA bubble.

With Las Vegas claiming a Game 5 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, the second-seeded Aces will advance to the 2020 WNBA Finals at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

And the No. 1 Seattle Storm eagerly await.

This matchup will be one for the ages, with league MVP A’ja Wilson hoping to bring Vegas it’s first WNBA title. She’ll have to go through legendary guard Sue Bird and dominant forward Breanna Stewart, though, to defeat the three-time champion Storm.

Here’s the full schedule for the five-game championship series:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2) *if necessary

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC) *if necessary

