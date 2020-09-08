Yairo Munoz Has Made Most Of His Opportunity In Boston So Far This Season

Yairo Munoz has been on a tear so far to start his in career in Boston.

The Red Sox utility man has amassed an impressive 10 hits over just his first six games with the team, including a six-hit doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Munoz suffered a hip injury against the Blue Jays on Sunday, but could return as soon as this week as he looks to continue his hot start.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images