Yairo Munoz’s Unbelievable Start In Boston Continues With Walk-Off Saturday

Yairo Munoz most certainly has made his presence in Boston felt so far.

The Boston Red Sox utility man made his first appearance Sept. 1 and has thrived ever since, collecting at least one hit in each of his five games.

He was the star of the Red Sox’s Friday doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays as he collected three hits in each of the two seven-inning games and continued his production Saturday.

Xander Bogaerts knotted the score up for Boston with a ninth-inning home run, and Munoz took it one step forward with a walk-off fielder’s choice to give the Sox the exciting 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.

For more on his night and the game overall, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images