Yankees’ Aaron Boone Gets Ejected, Proceeds To Go On NSFW Meltdown

Aaron Boone had enough of John Tumpane’s calls behind the plate Friday night.

The New York Yankees manager wasted no time chirping the home plate umpire before being ejected in the first inning of New York’s game against the Miami Marlins for arguing a series of low-called strikes.

Once Tumpane told him to get out of there, Boone started going off in an electric, NSFW rant.

You can watch the video here. But be warned, the language is quite colorful.

So, which one was better? This or Boone’s “savages” tirade?

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images