Yankees Have Obscure Stat On Line In Final Game Vs. Red Sox This Season

History is on the line for the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have have struggled against the New York Yankees at a historic rate this season.

Entering the 2020 Major League Baseball season, the Yankees have gone undefeated against a team in 10 or games just one time, but have the chance to change that.

Boston has dropped each of its first nine matchups with New York this season with the finale coming Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

More MLB:

Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Sits In Tanner Houck’s Second Start

Related