Yankees, Rays Red-Hot Rivalry Continues In Wild Wednesday Night Matchup

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays most certainly don’t like each other.

The two American League East foes have grabbed headlines this past week thanks to Aroldis Chapman’s erratic pitch over Rays infielder Michael Brosseau’s head.

Tampa Bay and New York’s rivalry actually dates back further than just Chapman’s 101 MPH fast ball over Brosseau’s head.

The tension has been building since Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge came close to clipping two Yankees batters on Aug. 8. Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees retaliated striking Joey Wendle in the first inning of Tuesday’s contest, but Chapman continued the bad blood.

For more on the recent feud, check out the video above from Wednesday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.