Zdeno Chara Clarifies Comments About Future, Wants To Continue Playing

Mere minutes after the Boston Bruins’ season ended Monday in gut-wrenching fashion, 43-year-old captain Zdeno Chara was asked about his future.

He’s going into an offseason without a contract for the first time since signing with Boston in 2006, and he’ll turn 44 next March. So when Chara said he was undecided — coupled with comments made by Doc Emrick on the NBC broadcast — it led to curiosity if this was it for Chara.

It sounds like it’s not.

Chara clarified his comments Thursday during his end of the season media availability.

“I wouldn’t say I’m undecided, I was saying my mind was open,” Chara said over a Zoom call. “Obviously, to be asked about my future just a few minutes after double overtime loss and the way we battled and how we played that game, I was still so sad about the outcome. My emotions were kind of, perhaps, maybe poor expression at the time.

“But I think I addressed that question before we left Toronto that I feel strong physically and I’m positive in my belief that I can still play this game and contribute to the team. And I want to stay in Boston, I want to be a Boston Bruin and I want to continue to lead by example and share my experiences and my game skills with the younger players and my teammates. So that hasn’t changed. I’m committed, so we’ll see what’s gonna happen next.”

Chara indicated that he told his agent he would like to meet with Bruins management, and that he wants some clarity “sooner than later.”

