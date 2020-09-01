Zdeno Chara’s Decision On Future Headlines Bruins Core’s Uncertain Future

Zdeno Chara’s future has never been so uncertain. The same could be said for the Boston Bruins’ entire core.

The B’s captain has decisions to make after his team was eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night in a double-overtime heartbreaker.

Chara’s first decision is whether he even wants to play hockey next season, his would-be 23rd campaign. If he does want to play, he must also iron out his contract situation, as his current deal has expired.

The hulking blueliner wasn’t willing to make any declarations moments after the disappointing season-ending loss to Tampa Bay.

“I haven’t made that decision. I obviously just finished the game and I’m going to be open-minded,” Chara told reporters on a Zoom call after the game.

Chara expressed his respect and admiration for his teammates after the game, and it’s clear the feeling is mutual, both inside the room and behind the bench.

“He’s an icon in Boston and it’s been — who knows what’s going to happen but it’s a pleasure to go the rink with him every day and see the dedication he has to the game and has had to the game for so long,” Bruins winger Brad Marchand told reporters after the game. “It’s difficult to do what he’s done, day in and day out. The way he prepares and the way he still cares so much and he’s one of the most, if not the most, driven person I’ve ever met.

“And he’s going to be a Hall of Famer. He’s one of the best defensemen, best players to every play the game. Like I said, it’s been a real honor to play with him. I obviously — we have no idea what’s going to happen but he’s an incredible teammate and captain and leader and I don’t have enough good things to say about him.”

Patrice Bergeron, who has been by Chara’s side for the captain’s entire 14-year stint in Boston, said he tried to stay in the moment during the return to play and not think about the future — or the past. Now that Boston’s season is over, however, Bergeron admitted he’s thinking about the potential end of this Bruins run “a little bit more,” although he’s hopeful this isn’t it for this core.

“It’s definitely something that crossed my mind,” Bergeron conceded in a postgame video call with reporters. “You never want this to happen and obviously, see what happens I guess going forward. Obviously, wish that everyone is coming back and we can have another chance at it. It’s been — it’s always a pleasure and a treat when you’re going out there with guys that you’ve been around for 10 plus years.

“You’d like to keep that and carry that, and keep going. Keep going with them. Obviously, lots of very great young players as well that are on the rise and we should be excited about. But you’re right that, it’s a fact.”

The uncertainty about the future is something everyone is dealing with, not just Chara.

“It just kind of hit me after the game that the core group, a few of us, we have one or two, three years left,” forward David Krejci told reporters, fighting off tears. “With the pandemic going on, you never know what’s going to happen. So, it’s just kind of — I just got a little sad right now.”

Whether it’s Chara or free-agent-to-be Torey Krug or any number of other roster possibilities, it’s clear some sort of change is on the way for the Bruins.