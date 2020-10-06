2020 NHL Draft Live Stream: Watch First Round Online

We know almost for certain how the NHL Draft will begin Tuesday.

After that, it gets a little more up in the air.

The first round of the 2020 draft will take place virtually Tuesday night. The New York Rangers own the first pick and all but certainly will select Alexis Lafrenière. Quinton Byfield and Tim Stutzle will be the likely second and third picks, but exactly who goes at No. 2 and No. 3 remains unclear.

This is considered to be a loaded draft, both between the picks and potential trades that could go down with free agency set to begin Friday, so there’s plenty of reason to tune in.

Here’s how to watch Round 1 of the 2020 NHL Draft:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports (USA), SportsNet (Canada)

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live | SportsNet Now

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images