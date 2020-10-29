49ers’ George Kittle Offered Hilarious Comparison To Bill Belichick

George Kittle is able to entertain the masses both with his production and sense of humor.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end did a lot of the same during a Week 7 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

One entertaining moment, specifically, came when Kittle compared Sunday’s game to Star Wars, throwing out comical comparisons to both Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“This is literally the good guys vs. the bad guys in Star Wars,” Kittle said, as seen in a snippet from NFL Films. “We got Senator Palpatine (Belichick) on the sidelines, Kyle’s Obi-Wan. We’re the (expletive) resistance, baby. This is the Death Star. Blow it up.”

You can listen to the portion at 3:30 of the video. (Disclaimer: There is some NSFW language included.)