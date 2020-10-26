49ers’ Fred Warner, Emmanuel Moseley React To Interceptions On Cam Newton

It was not a good day at the office for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

The Patriots signal-caller threw three interceptions and completed just nine passes in a 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Newton’s first interception came on a pass intended for receiver Jakobi Meyers. 49ers’ Fred Warner was the beneficiary of the play, which came on the first snap of New England’s third possession.

“We just came out and they ran, I guess you call it a drift by the receiver, and it ended up turning into an over route when I was trying to carry him and Cam (Newton) made a bad throw and I came up with it,” Warner told reporters after the game. “… But the entire team as a whole, getting those turnovers were huge for us today.”

Emmanuel Moseley came away with the 49ers second interception just before the half. Newton’s downfield pass, again intended for Meyers, came with less than 30 seconds remaining. San Francisco took a 23-3 lead at the break.

“I just saw the guy running fast so I figured he was going to run the post,” Moseley said after the win. “I see Cam Newton’s arm going up like he was going to throw it. Then the guy tripped and the ball was sailing so I wanted to make sure I caught it first and then returned it.”

Newton’s third interception of the game was a pass thrown behind Julian Edelman, who tipped it in the air and into the arms of 49ers’ Josh Taylor. It was Newton’s last pass of the game as he was then pulled for quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images