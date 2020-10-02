49ers Running Back Calls For NFL To Shut Down Turf At MetLife Stadium

The turf at MetLife Stadium seemingly has claimed another casualty in New York Jets receiver Lawrence Cager.

Cager’s left leg looked to buckle on the infamous MetLife turf during the first half of “Thursday Night Football” against the Denver Broncos. Seeing another player go down in what could be viewed as a turf-related injury caused San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to speak up.

“ANOTHER injury at MetLife? Shocker. The turf is horrible!! Shut that field down, @NFL,” Mostert tweeted Thursday.

It comes as the NFL stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. has come under scrutiny, especially by Mostert’s 49ers. San Francisco has been depleted by injuries suffered at MetLife during consecutive, early season games against the Jets and New York Giants.

The 49ers’ defensive line had two players — Nick Bosa and Soloman Thomas — tear their ACLs Week 2. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sprained his right ankle while Mostert sprained his MCL that same game. The next week against the Giants, back at MetLife, Jordan Reed sprained his MCL and linebacker Mark Nzeaocha injured his quad.

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the president of the NFL Players’ Association, on Wednesday urged the league to begin using natural grass in all stadiums, per ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images