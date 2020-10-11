Adam Gase Has Bizarre Take On Jets’ Awful Start To 2020 Season

Few football fans or media members alike probably are surprised by how poorly the Jets have played through five weeks.

The same can’t be said for Adam Gase.

New York on Sunday dropped to 0-5 on the season with its 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. All five of the Jets’ losses have been by nine points or more, and they’ve seemingly been outclassed by the majority of their opponents.

Gase evidently is surprised by the results his team has seen over the first month-plus of the campaign. New York’s head coach expressed as much with a head-scratching postgame comment Sunday.

Adam Gase says record “doesn’t match up” with the way the team practices. He says “you wouldn’t know our record” based on the way they practice. To quote Parcells, don’t tell me about the labor, show me the baby. #Jets pic.twitter.com/41RHQLiZzH — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 11, 2020

Um … OK?

It remains to be seen if Gase will finish the season as the Jets’ head coach. Bill O’Brien was shown the door in Houston following the Texans’ 0-4 start to the campaign, and the Atlanta Falcons, who fell to 0-5 on Sunday, reportedly will fire Dan Quinn in the coming days.

