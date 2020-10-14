Adam Schefter Responds To Stephon Gilmore’s Wife Disputing Cam Newton Dinner Report

Who knew a meal that might or might not have happened would be the source of so much feuding.

Let us catch you up. Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Stephon Gilmore had dinner with Cam Newton on Oct. 2. That was notable because Newton’s positive test for COVID-19 was on that very day (though the result didn’t come back until the next day).

Gilmore proceeded to travel with the Patriots to Kansas City and play in New England’s loss to the Chiefs, then last Tuesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

And when NESN.com’s Doug Kyed mentioned Tuesday in a story about the reported dinner, Gilmore’s wife, Gabrielle, claimed there never was a dinner.

There was no dinner out, I’m going to help you out so you guys stop reporting false news https://t.co/k9UxrnVWoQ — Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) October 13, 2020

Well, Schefter appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Wednesday morning, and he asserted that his reporting was correct.

"Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore had dinner Friday night. I don't know where they ate but they had dinner together Friday night."@AdamSchefter — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) October 14, 2020

What fun.

