Ajax Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

It’s amazing Ajax and Liverpool haven’t faced off since 1966, given their respective histories.

Liverpool will visit Ajax on Wednesday at Johan Cruyff Arena in their UEFA Champions League Group D opener. The Reds, the reigning Premier League champions, will begin their quest for their seventh European crown against an Ajax side that was topping the Dutch league standings when the season ended due to COVID-19 concerns. Ajax has won the European Cup four times in its history, most recently in 1995.

Liverpool will be without defender Virgil van Dijk, who damaged his ACL during last Saturday’s draw with Everton and now faces a long spell on the sidelines.

Here’s when how to watch Ajax versus Liverpool:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/412156-ruud-gullit-ajax-liverpool-measure-themselves-the-best" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>