A legendary college football coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

Alabama football announced Wednesday that head coach Nick Saban contracted the novel virus. He was told of his result and immediately left the facility, according to ESPN.

Saban, 68, is considered high risk due to his age.

No. 2 Crimson Tide is set to take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.

