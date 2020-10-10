Alex Pietrangelo Rumors: Update On Defenseman As Day 2 Of Free Agency Begins

NHL fans are waiting with bated breath for Alex Pietrangelo to sign somewhere, but that’s not enough to coerce him into making a decision.

The longtime St. Louis Blues captain is the top unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Blues’ signing of Torey Krug seemingly makes a return to St. Louis unlikely for Pietrangelo — though they’re not giving up yet.

On Day 1 of free agency, Pietrangelo reportedly was in contact with the Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs. And with Day 2 now here, he’s going to continue considering whatever offers he’s gotten.

That’s according to ex-NHLer Carlo Colaiacovo, who acknowledged on TSN on Friday that he has communicated with Pietrangelo since free agency opener.

Alex Pietrangelo will spend the day evaluating his options and is not expected to make his decision today. — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) October 10, 2020

So if you were planning on cancelling your Saturday plans in anticipation of Pietrangelo’s decision coming down, don’t.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images