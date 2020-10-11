Alex Smith’s Wife, Elizabeth, Reacts To Big Hit In QB’s First Game Back

Alex Smith on Sunday took the field for the first time since 2018 when a gruesome leg injury not only threatened his NFL career, but also his life.

The 36-year-old took over in the second quarter of the Washington Football Team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams after Kyle Allen exited the game due to injury, and the NFL community was in awe of his determination.

So you certainly could imagine how his wife, Elizabeth, was feeling up in the stands at FedEx Field — especially after he took his first big hit.

“Fear, instantly. Nauseous. Not knowing what to expect,” she said in an interview on the stadium’s concourse after the game, via Scott Abraham of ABC 7 News in Washington D.C.

“Knowing Alex, I know he got that adrenaline and was like, ‘I finally got that first hit.’ He kept saying, ‘I just need to take one hit, take one hit just to feel that little boost of confidence. For me, it’s not the same. I don’t get that same type of adrenaline. Anxiety is a way to put it. But yeah, he’s come a long way.”

Having seen Alex’s determination first hand, Elizabeth was proud of how hard he worked to return to the game.

“We were at a place where we didn’t know if he was going to be able to walk again, live, all these things. And to see him now work this hard to accomplish so much — the guy puts his mind to something and he just doesn’t stop. Really special, and I’m really glad that we were able to be here, my children and I.”

Initially fans weren’t allowed in the stadium at Washington’s games, but Elizabeth says even if she couldn’t get into the gate, she’d nervously wait for him in the property.

“I’d probably sit in the parking lot anyways in my car,” she said.

Check out the full interview below:

In her only local D.C. television interview…I spoke with @lizbsmith11 after the game.



As you can imagine she is so PROUD of her husband and his return to NFL action.



You can watch it tonight only on @ABC7News!@KgriggsPhoto pic.twitter.com/KTeRRdAXid — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) October 11, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images