Andy Dalton Injury: Encouraging Update On Cowboys QB After Jon Bostic Hit

That Andy Dalton is making any sort of progress just days after taking a horrid hit from Jon Bostic is pretty impressive.

And it seems he’s making decent progress.

You’ll remember the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was the victim of a late, ugly hit by Bostic in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. It knocked Dalton out of the game and resulted in Bostic’s ejection.

Ahead of Thursday’s practice, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy shared an update on the 33-year-old.

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton participated in the quarterback meeting this morning, a step that reflects progression in NFL's concussion protocol. But he will not practice today, coach Mike McCarthy said. Rookie Ben DiNucci will continue seeing first-ream reps. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2020

It seems incredibly unlikely Dalton will be ready in time to play in Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s good to see him taking steps in the right direction.

