Another Broncos Player Expresses Anger Over NFL Moving Patriots Game

Denver running back Melvin Gordon on Sunday expressed anger over the NFL’s decision to reschedule Monday’s Broncos-Patriots game after New England’s Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19. Broncos safety Justin Simmons soon after quote-tweeted Gordon’s message, echoing the sentiment but also offering further insight into why he and other Denver players are miffed over the situation.

Injuries at an all time high and our bye week was burned up with practices. https://t.co/4Z11ZBTi2D — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) October 11, 2020

The Patriots and Broncos reportedly will take the field next Sunday at Gillette Stadium, barring any further setbacks.

The current week will serve as the bye week for both teams.

