Anthony Davis Won’t Be Disciplined For Hitting Jae Crowder In Head

Anthony Davis is off the hook.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward on Friday got tangled up with Jae Crowder early in the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA finals. The Miami Heat forward was attempting to cut to the basket when the two toppled over each other.

Davis’ arm appeared to connect with Crowder’s head on the way down. (You can take a look at the play here.)

The NBA responded to the incident Saturday evening.

“We review every play in the games from all angles and there was nothing further to do with this,” the league said, via WPLG’s Clay Ferraro.

Game 6 of the Finals tips off Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images