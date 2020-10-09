Anton Khudobin Never Wanted To Leave Stars, Wants ‘Chance To Win’

Anton Khudobin isn’t going anywhere.

The goalie re-signed with the Dallas Stars on Friday to remain with the Stanley Cup runner-up. The deal is for three years worth $10 million.

On Thursday it looked as if there was a possibility Khudobin may not return, as Dallas general manager Jim Nill said the goalie would hit the open market.

But Khudobin didn’t want to go somewhere just for money or for a long time.

“I didn’t want to go just for money or for years,” Khudobin said on the TSN broadcast. “I wanted a team that had a chance to win. That’s it. This signing here means we still have a chance.:

Dallas fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final this year.

Khudobin finished the 2019-20 abbreviated season with a 16-8-4 record, .930 save percentage and 2.22 goals-against average.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images