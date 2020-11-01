As Celtics Rookie, This Is Moment Jaylen Brown Knew He Belonged In NBA

Over the last four years since being drafted by the Boston Celtics with the third-overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft, Jaylen Brown has exceeded expectations on and off the court.

But one game in particular stands out among others signifying the moment we learned Brown could hang in the NBA.

Let’s rewind back to his first career start on Nov. 3, 2016 when a 19-year-old Brown faced LeBron James for the first time.

“We played Cleveland in Cleveland. Before the game, ya know, (head coach) Brad (Stevens) told me I was starting. This is my first start in the NBA, they tell me my matchup is LeBron. I’m 19 years old and I have a pretty good game. We almost won the game, I helped us almost win that game too. My first start against LeBron I had like 19 points. That was a good ‘I belong here’ moment.”

.@fchwpo knew he belonged at this level after his first start and holding his own against Lebron James. pic.twitter.com/Z3thf0lvRy — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 31, 2020

Jaylen Brown sat down with @Marc_DAmico to break down his first matchup against LeBron including his blow-by dunk. pic.twitter.com/hUyTAUkFO3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 6, 2016

From that day it was pretty clear that Brown was special, not backing down one bit from a matchup like that. And the dunks on James only have gotten better since then.

Jaylen Brown on LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/TYTFMIxX91 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 21, 2020

Something tells us the best is yet to come.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images