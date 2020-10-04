Aston Villa Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool is set to put its perfect Premier League record on the line against an old foe.

Liverpool will visit Aston Villa on Sunday at Villa Park in a Premier League Round 4 game. Liverpool won its first three Premier League games in 2020-21, and Aston Villa has won both of its top-flight outings. Something has to give.

Liverpool has won five consecutive Premier League games against Aston Villa, including a 2-1 win last November at Villa Park.

Here’s how to watch Aston Villa versus Liverpool:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

