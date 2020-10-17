Astros Come Back From 3-0 ALCS Deficit To Rays, Force Game 7 For Trip To World Series

The Astros are doing their best impression of the 2004 Boston Red Sox.

Houston forced a Game 7 after winning Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

As you probably know by now, Houston was down 3-0 before winning its last three games.

No other team has come back from being down three games to win the series since the 2004 Red Sox did so against the New York Yankees. Boston, of course, went on to win the World Series.