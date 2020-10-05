Astros Vs. Athletics Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 1 Online

The divisional round of the 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs kicks off Monday afternoon.

The Oakland Athletics will square off with the Houston Astros for Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-five series. The Athletics finished seven games above the Astros in the American League West standings to claim the division crown this season.

Oakland is slated to send out Chris Bassitt for the series opener at Dodger Stadium. Houston will counter with Lance McCullers Jr.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Athletics Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Monday, Oct. 5, at 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images