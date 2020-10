The Houston Astros are looking to slam the door shut on the Oakland Athletics.

Houston claimed wins in the first two games of its American League Division Series with the A’s. The AL West rivals on Wednesday will meet for Game 3 of the best-of-five set.

Jesus Luzardo gets the ball for Oakland opposite Jose Urquidy.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Athletics Game 3 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 3:35 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images