Astros Vs. Rays Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 2 Online

Between an active NFL slate and a new NBA champion being crowned, you might not have realized the American League Championship Series kicked off Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Rays took Game 1 of their best-of-seven series with the Houston Astros. A strong collective pitching performance guided Tampa Bay to a 2-1 win at Petco Park.

The sides will meet Monday for Game 2. Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to start for Houston opposite former Astros hurler Charlie Morton.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Rays Game 2 online:

When: Monday, Oct. 12, at 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images