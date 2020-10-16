Astros Vs. Rays Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 6 Online, On TV

Things are getting, um, interesting at Petco Park.

After dropping the first three games of the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros have stormed back to win two straight. That takes them to Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays, which will be played Friday night in San Diego.

A win for Tampa and it goes to the World Series. A loss and there will be a Game 7, giving the Astros the opportunity to become the only team other than the 2004 Boston Red Sox to win a series after going down 3-0.

Framber Valdez gets the ball for the Astros opposite Blake Snell.

Here’s how to watch Astros versus Rays Game 6 online:

When: Friday, Oct. 16, at 6:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images