Astros Vs. Rays Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 7 Online, On TV

Can the Houston Astros do it?

Trailing the American League Championship Series 3-0 mere days ago, the Astros have rattled off three straight wins of their own to even the series. Now, they’ll meet the Tampa Bay Rays for the deciding game of the ALCS.

It’ll be a pitchers duel between former teammates. Lance McCullers Jr. will get the ball for Houston opposite Charlie Morton.

Here’s how to watch Astros versus Rays Game 7 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, at 8:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images