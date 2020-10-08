Athletics Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 4 Online

The Oakland Athletics have staved off elimination once already. Now, they need to do it again.

After winning Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday, the A’s will face the Astros in Game 4 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

Frankie Montas gets the ball for Oakland, while the starter for Houston, which is without Zack Greinke, is to be determined.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Athletics Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 8, at 3:35 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

