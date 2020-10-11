Auburn Earns Thrilling Victory Vs. Arkansas Following Controversial Call

Auburn pulled out a victory over Arkansas on Saturday night, partly thanks to a controversial call.

Tigers quarterback Bo Nix appeared to bobble the ball a bit on the third-down snap before attempting to spike the ball and stop the clock. Instead of calling it a fumble, however, officials ruled it intentional grounding.

The call led to a 10-second run-off, putting the game-clock at just 18 seconds. Auburn kicker Anders Carlson finished things off with a 39-yard field goal to give the Tigers the lead for good.

Here’s a look at the sequence:

This was ruled intentional grounding by Bo Nix with under 30 seconds left in the game.



Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/ngtu0qAjGC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020

❌ UPSET DENIED ❌



No. 13 Auburn prevails past Arkansas with a last-minute field goal by Anders Carlson. pic.twitter.com/gPQUhvOTXl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 10, 2020

Do you agree we the call?

Thumbnail photo via John Reed/USA TODAY Sports Images