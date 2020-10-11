Auburn Earns Thrilling Victory Vs. Arkansas Following Controversial Call

Auburn pulled out a victory over Arkansas on Saturday night, partly thanks to a controversial call.
Tigers quarterback Bo Nix appeared to bobble the ball a bit on the third-down snap before attempting to spike the ball and stop the clock. Instead of calling it a fumble, however, officials ruled it intentional grounding.
The call led to a 10-second run-off, putting the game-clock at just 18 seconds. Auburn kicker Anders Carlson finished things off with a 39-yard field goal to give the Tigers the lead for good.
Here’s a look at the sequence:
Do you agree we the call?