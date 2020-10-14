Avery Bradley, Ex-Celtics Guard, Donated $30K To WNBA Families In Bubble

Life in the WNBA bubble might have been more difficult if not for Avery Bradley.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard and his wife Ashley donated $30 thousand-plus worth of supplies to WNBA players to help support them during their stay inside the WNBA’s Bradenton, Fla., bubble. Bradley explained to Forbes’ Shlomo Sprung why he particularly sought to help players whose children accompanied them in the bubble for the entire 2020 WNBA season.

“One thing that was really important was the moms, being able to make sure their essential needs were taken care of,” Bradley said. “They don’t make as much, obviously, and I wanted to see if I could be of service to them to be able to assist in any way I could so they could focus on just basketball.”

Supplies the Bradleys donated include educational and recreational ones, health and beauty supplies and even emotional support animals. The worked with the WNBA and the WNBPA (players’ association) to distribute them to players.

“Avery Bradley, underscoring the importance of family time, surprised W players with loads of indoor and outdoor games and other special touches that enriched the experiences of player-moms and their little ones,” WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson said. “We appreciate our brothers in basketball. It was good to see greater communication and engagement this year as players prepared for the unknown in their bubble seasons in Florida.”

Despite opting out of the NBA return and missing the Lakers’ NBA Finals triumph on the court, Bradley joined Kyrie Irving among NBA stars who proved invaluable in helping the WNBA stage an unprecedented campaign.

