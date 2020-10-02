Bam Adebayo Injury: Heat Star Out For Game 2 Of NBA Finals Vs. Lakers

The Miami Heat will look to even up their NBA Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the task reportedly has been made a bit more difficult.

Miami star Bam Adebayo has been ruled out of Game 2 of the championship series Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Adebayo’s status was in doubt Thursday after an MRI revealed a neck strain on the left side.

The Miami big man, who was a crucial factor in the Heat getting past the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, exited Wednesday’s Game 1 in the third quarter with the injury.

Adebayo scored 18 or more points in five of Miami’s six games last series, including a postseason career-high 32 in Game 6.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers hold a 1-0 edge in the best-of-seven series entering Friday’s Game 2, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images