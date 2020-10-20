Barcelona Vs. Ferencvaros Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Barcelona’s quest for UEFA Champions League redemption will begin at the scene of its most recent horror show.

Barcelona will host Ferencvaros on Tuesday in their Champions League Group G opener. Hungarian power Ferencvaros is competing in the Champions League group stage for the first time in 25 years, while Barcelona begins the competition anew with the 8-2 loss it suffered in August in last season’s quarterfinals still fresh in its collective mind.

This will be the first meeting between Barcelona and Ferencvaros.

Here’s when and how to watch Barcelona versus Ferencvaros:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | Univision NOW

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images